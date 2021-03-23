Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,934 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

