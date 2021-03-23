Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.