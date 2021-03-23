Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.71 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,148,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,122.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.