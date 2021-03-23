Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $327.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $332.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.58 and its 200 day moving average is $304.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

