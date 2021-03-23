BRP (DOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$103.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.75. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$104.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$79.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.14.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

