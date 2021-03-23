Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $304.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $126.93 and a 12 month high of $321.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

