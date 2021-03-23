Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

