Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

