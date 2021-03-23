Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $1.80 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Elastic by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Elastic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

