Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $275.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

