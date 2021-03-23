Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 186,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

