Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,792. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

