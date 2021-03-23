Canaccord Genuity Lowers So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target to $14.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

So-Young International stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 250.25 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

