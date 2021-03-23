Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.40 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.