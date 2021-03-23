Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $52.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.37.

CNQ opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

