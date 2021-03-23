Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7436 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $180.12 and a 52-week high of $385.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.52 and a 200-day moving average of $335.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

