Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

