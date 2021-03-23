Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Raised by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 278.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

