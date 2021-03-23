Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.28. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 162,750 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

