Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

