Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAGDF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $9.02 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

