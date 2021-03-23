Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.17.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.90 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last 90 days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.