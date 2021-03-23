Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $288.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

