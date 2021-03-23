Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 929,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $254,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.91 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

