Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,958,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 625,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $220,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.