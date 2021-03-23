Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $214.06 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of M&T Bank worth $214,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

