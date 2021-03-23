Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51,687 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $286,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Southern by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 12,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,562 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The Southern stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.