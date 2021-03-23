Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 10.60% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $266,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

