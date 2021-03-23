Chindata Group (CD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

