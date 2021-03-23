Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,775.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,444.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 172.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,359.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $551.21 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

