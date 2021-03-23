ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. Analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

