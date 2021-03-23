Churchill Capital Corp VII’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:CVIIU)

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (OTCMKTS:CVIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Churchill Capital Corp VII had issued 120,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CVIIU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday.

