Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

