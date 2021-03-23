Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,529 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

