Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $829,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,392,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,713,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,021,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

VNT stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

