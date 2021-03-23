Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,933 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

CF Industries stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

