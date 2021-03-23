Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

