Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.64 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSB opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.06.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

