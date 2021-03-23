Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,418,000 after purchasing an additional 331,081 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 203,780 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

