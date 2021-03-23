Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,457 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

