Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,416 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.