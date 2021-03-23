Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,904 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.