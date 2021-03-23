Citigroup Inc. Buys 54,029 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 635.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.