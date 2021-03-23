Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

