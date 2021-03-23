Citigroup Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

