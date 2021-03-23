Citigroup Inc. Has $807,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 388.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,163 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

