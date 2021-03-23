Citigroup Inc. Has $841,000 Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

