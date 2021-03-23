Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Warren B. Kanders Sells 60,000 Shares

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,877,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

