Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.05. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 104,191 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $732.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.