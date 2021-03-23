Cochlear Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.15 (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other Cochlear news, insider Catriona Deans acquired 786 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$208.43 ($148.88) per share, with a total value of A$163,825.19 ($117,018.00).

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

